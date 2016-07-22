WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 24, 2018

Clubbed.

Three nights before The Greatest Royal Rumble, the 975th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. Last week’s Superstar Shake-Up saw the likes of Samoa Joe, Asuka, Cesaro & Sheamus, Big Cass, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, SAnitY, Andrade “Cien” Almas, and United States Champion Jeff Hardy all come to SmackDown LIVE, giving the blue brand a very intriguing makeover. Among those who found a new home on SmackDown LIVE via the Superstar Shake-Up was The Miz as “The A-Lister” comes to Tuesday nights without his backup, The Miztourage, who remained on RAW. The Miz’s return to SmackDown LIVE means that the intense and personal rivalry between The Miz and Daniel Bryan will write an all-new chapter as, with Daniel back to being a full-time competitor, there is nothing stopping Daniel Bryan from getting his hands on The Miz. Now, as the self-proclaimed “premiere” of The Miz is set for SmackDown LIVE, “The A-Lister” would bring Miz TV with him and his guest on Miz TV would be none other than Daniel Bryan! What will happen when Daniel Bryan and The Miz are in the same ring at the same time with nothing holding Daniel Bryan back? Does The Miz have a plan for dealing with Daniel Bryan?

Match Results

The IIconics def. Asuka & Becky Lynch by Peyton Royce rolling up Becky Lynch with her feet on the bottom rope.

Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) def. Rowan (with Harper) by roll-up after a distraction by Naomi.

Shelton Benjamin def. Randy Orton by pin following Pay Dirt after a distraction by Sunil Singh.

6-Man Tag: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev Day def. The Club by Shinsuke Nakamura pinning Luke Gallows following the Kinshasa.

