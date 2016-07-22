WWE Spoilers: Final card for The Greatest Royal Rumble

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE will present The Greatest Royal Rumble later today, April 27, LIVE at 12PM ET/9AM PT on the WWE Network from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In addition to the huge 50-Man Royal Rumble Match, seven championships will be defended as well as the first one-on-one match between John Cena and Triple H in eight years. Here is the final card for The Greatest Royal Rumble:

  • First Ever 50-Man Royal Rumble Match
  • Universal Championship: Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • John Cena vs. Triple H
  • Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Rusev
  • Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Deleter of Worlds
  • United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos
  • Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto

Twenty-three Superstars have been confirmed for the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match as Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Elias, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Goldust, Sin Cara, Mojo Rawley, Shane McMahon, Mark Henry, The Great Khali, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio will all take part in the biggest Royal Rumble in WWE history.

What do you think of the final card for The Greatest Royal Rumble? Post your comments in the box below.

