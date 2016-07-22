WWE Spoilers: Final card for WrestleMania 34

This Sunday, April 8, WWE will present its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 34, which will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network at a special start time of 7/6c, from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. With every championship on RAW and SmackDown LIVE on the line, including the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship, as well as the in-ring debut of “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and the in-ring return of Daniel Bryan, here is the final card for WrestleMania 34:

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Mixed Tag Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Intercontinental Championship: Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Braun Strowman & ???

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Triple Threat Tag Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Exclusive)

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (Kickoff Exclusive)

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Kickoff Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

The two-hour WrestleMania Kickoff will air on the WWE Network, as well as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Google+, the WWE App, and many other platforms, starting at 5/4c with the second hour of the Kickoff also airing on the USA Network. In addition to analysis from the WrestleMania Kickoff Panel, the Kickoff will also feature the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, and the Finals of the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament between Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

The fifth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will feature Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown LIVE with the winner earning the Andre The Giant Memorial trophy. Confirmed for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson), Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, “Woken” Matt Hardy, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Dolph Ziggler, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Primo Colon, Zack Ryder, Kane, Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, R-Truth, Sin Cara, Titus O’Neil, Apollo, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Aiden English, Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Mike Kanellis. In addition, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be commentated by WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross & Jerry “The King” Lawler.

The WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal will feature Superstars from RAW, SmackDown LIVE, and NXT with the winner earning the WrestleMania Women’s trophy. Confirmed for the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal is Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Bayley, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, and Mickie James.

What do you think of the final card for WrestleMania 34? Post your comments in the box below.