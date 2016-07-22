WWE Spoilers: Final card for Fastlane 2018

The fourth annual WWE Fastlane will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, March 11 at 8/7c from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. With every championship on SmackDown LIVE on the line, including the WWE Title being defended in a Six Pack Challenge, here is the final card for the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania:

WWE Championship: Six Pack Challenge: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. John Cena

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott

United States Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Carmella & Natalya

The Six Pack Challenge will work similarly to a Triple Threat Match or a Fatal 4-Way or Fatal 5-Way Match as all six competitors will be competing in the match at the same time and the first person to score a pinfall or submission will win the match and walk out as the WWE Champion. The reigning champion does not have to be pinned or made to submit to lose the title. The match will have no disqualifications and no count-outs.

The Fastlane Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The Kickoff will feature last minute analysis of the Fastlane card from the Kickoff Panel, hosted by Renee Young.

Want to earn money for your Fastlane predictions? Then click here to make your predictions!

What do you think of the Fastlane card? Post your comments in the box below.