WWE Spoilers: Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Title announced for Fastlane

The fourth annual WWE Fastlane will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on March 11 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Title in a Triple Threat Match at the event but SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on Twitter on Thursday that the match will now be a Fatal 4-Way Match. Here is the current card for Fastlane:

WWE Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin

Dolph Ziggler will face Baron Corbin on next week’s SmackDown LIVE with the winner being added to the WWE Title match at Fastlane.

What do you think of the WWE Title match? Post your comments in the box below.