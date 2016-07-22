WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 20, 2018

The 966th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. With Baron Corbin defeating Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler defeating Sami Zayn last week to earn their way into the match, the WWE Title match at Fastlane will now be a Fatal 5-Way Match with AJ Styles having the unenviable task of defending the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler where the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission will be the WWE Champion. For the first time since learning that he will be defending the title in a Fatal 5-Way Match at Fastlane, WWE Champion AJ Styles would appear on SmackDown LIVE to address the upcoming title defense. Also, in a rematch from last week, The New Day would take on Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin but, this time, the winning team will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Fastlane. Can The New Day get back in the title picture or will Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin get another shot at the tag titles?

Match Results

Kevin Owens def. Dolph Ziggler by pin following a super kick after a distraction by Sami Zayn.

6-Woman Tag: The Riott Squad def. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, & Naomi by Ruby Riott pinning Becky Lynch following the Riott Kick.

#1 Contender’s Match: The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) def. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin by Xavier Woods pinning Shelton Benjamin following the Shining Wizard to become the #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Fastlane.

The Bludgeon Brothers def. Eduardo Especial & Normal Rogers (local competitors) by Rowan pinning Normal Rogers following the double team arm lift powerbomb.

Non-Title: AJ Styles def. Baron Corbin by pin following the Phenomenal Forearm.

