WWE Spoilers: Two more title matches announced for the Royal Rumble

The 31st annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, two weeks from this Sunday on January 28 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. As announced on last week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE, respectively, the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the Rumble. Plus, it was announced on Friday that the Cruiserweight Title will also be defended at the event. In addition, five more Superstars have been confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match while three more have been confirmed for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated card for the Royal Rumble:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

First Ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

WWE Championship: 2-on-1 Handicap Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Universal Championship: Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane

Finals of the United States Championship Tournament

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: 2-out-of-3 Falls: The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

RAW Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

As of this post, twelve Superstars have officially been announced for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match as Elias (RAW), Randy Orton (SmackDown LIVE), Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown LIVE), John Cena (Free Agent), Finn Balor (RAW), Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE), “Woken” Matt Hardy (RAW), Bray Wyatt (RAW), Rusev (SmackDown LIVE), Aiden English (SmackDown LIVE), Apollo Crews (RAW), & Titus O’Neil (RAW) have all been confirmed for the match. So far, eighteen Superstars have been confirmed for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match as Naomi (SmackDown LIVE), Asuka (RAW), Ruby Riott (SmackDown LIVE), Natalya (SmackDown LIVE), Sasha Banks (RAW), Bayley (RAW), Mandy Rose (RAW), Sonya Deville (RAW), Carmella (SmackDown LIVE), Lana (SmackDown LIVE), Tamina (SmackDown LIVE), Liv Morgan (SmackDown LIVE), Sarah Logan (SmackDown LIVE), Mickie James (RAW), Nia Jax (RAW), Becky Lynch (SmackDown LIVE), Dana Brooke (RAW), & Alicia Fox (RAW) are all scheduled to be a part of the match. Samoa Joe and Paige have been pulled from their respective Royal Rumble Matches due to injury.

