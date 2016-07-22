WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 23, 2018

WWE SmackDown

Five nights before the Royal Rumble, the 962nd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. One week after defeating Jinder Mahal in the Finals of the United States Championship Tournament to claim the vacant United States Title, the new United States Champion would be in action on SmackDown LIVE as “Glorious” Bobby Roode would team up with two members of The New Day to face the team of Jinder Mahal and Rusev Day in a 6-Man Tag Match. Plus, with the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match coming up this Sunday, two of the thirty Superstars in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match would square off on SmackDown LIVE as Naomi would go one-on-one with The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan. Which one of these female Superstars will pick up momentum heading into the Royal Rumble and how will The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan affect the outcome of the match? Will any of the other competitors in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match get involved?

  • Chad Gable (with Shelton Benjamin) def. Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) by pin with the roll-through German suplex.
  • Naomi def. Liv Morgan (with Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan) by sunset flip roll-up.
  • Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin by DQ after Randy Orton interferes.
  • 6-Man Tag: Bobby Roode and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (with Big E) def. Jinder Mahal and Rusev Day (with a Singh Brother) by Xavier Woods pinning Aiden English following the Up, Up, Down, Down.
  • Sami Zayn Banned: Non-Title: AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens by submission to the Calf Crusher.
  • Kevin Owens Banned: Non-Title: Sami Zayn def. AJ Styles by pin with the Blue Thunder Bomb after AJ Styles attacks Kevin Owens on the outside.

