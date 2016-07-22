WWE Spoilers: Big tag match announced for Clash of Champions

The second annual WWE Clash of Champions will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on December 17 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. As announced on SmackDown LIVE, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn will be fighting for their jobs in a tag match with Shane McMahon as the Special Referee. Plus, changes were made to the SmackDown Tag Team and SmackDown Women’s Title matches at the event. Here is the updated card for the final WWE pay-per-view of 2017:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

Special Referee – Shane McMahon: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Fatal 4-Way Tag Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. Rusev & Aiden English

United States Championship: Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Lumberjack Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya

If Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn lose, they will be fired from WWE.

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.