WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 5, 2017

A Must-Win.

The 955th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA. Last week on SmackDown LIVE, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon ruled that the scheduled main event match between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton would have no disqualifications and Sami Zayn would be banned from ringside. Despite this stipulation, Sami Zayn would get involved in the main event, attacking the leg of Randy Orton with a steel chair on the entrance ramp and ultimately helping Kevin Owens win the match. However, the controversy comes with the ruling as Shane himself stated that Sami was banned “from ringside” for the duration of the match and, when Sami attacked Orton, he was on the ramp, not at ringside. How will Shane McMahon react to Sami Zayn defying his orders last week? Also, with Clash of Champions less than two weeks away, three new title matches were announced for the pay-per-view late last week as Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Natalya, Baron Corbin will defend the United States Title against both Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat Match, and The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Tag Match against The New Day and Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin! What will go down between champions and challengers as Clash of Champions draws near?

Match Results

Rusev & Aiden English def. The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) by Rusev pinning Kofi Kingston following the Machka Kick.

The Bludgeon Brothers def. Adam James & Josh Carr (local competitors) by Harper pinning Adam James following the double arm-lift crucifix powerbomb.

Non-Title: Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin by DQ after Dolph Ziggler interferes.

Non-Title: Charlotte Flair def. Tamina (with Lana) by submission to the Figure-Eight.

Kevin Owens Handcuffed to the Bottom Rope: Randy Orton def. Sami Zayn by roll-up.

