WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 5, 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

A Must-Win.

The 955th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA. Last week on SmackDown LIVE, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon ruled that the scheduled main event match between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton would have no disqualifications and Sami Zayn would be banned from ringside. Despite this stipulation, Sami Zayn would get involved in the main event, attacking the leg of Randy Orton with a steel chair on the entrance ramp and ultimately helping Kevin Owens win the match. However, the controversy comes with the ruling as Shane himself stated that Sami was banned “from ringside” for the duration of the match and, when Sami attacked Orton, he was on the ramp, not at ringside. How will Shane McMahon react to Sami Zayn defying his orders last week? Also, with Clash of Champions less than two weeks away, three new title matches were announced for the pay-per-view late last week as Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Natalya, Baron Corbin will defend the United States Title against both Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat Match, and The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Tag Match against The New Day and Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin! What will go down between champions and challengers as Clash of Champions draws near?

Match Results

  • Rusev & Aiden English def. The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) by Rusev pinning Kofi Kingston following the Machka Kick.
  • The Bludgeon Brothers def. Adam James & Josh Carr (local competitors) by Harper pinning Adam James following the double arm-lift crucifix powerbomb.
  • Non-Title: Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin by DQ after Dolph Ziggler interferes.
  • Non-Title: Charlotte Flair def. Tamina (with Lana) by submission to the Figure-Eight.
  • Kevin Owens Handcuffed to the Bottom Rope: Randy Orton def. Sami Zayn by roll-up.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 5, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 5, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: December 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: December 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

The Empire Strikes Back made Star Wars “Star Wars”

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Empire Strikes Back made Star Wars “Star Wars”

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE Spoilers: Three more title matches announced for Clash of Champions

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Three more title matches announced for Clash of Champions

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Elvis’ 40 Year Reign (1976-Tomorrow)

Matthew Martin
Music

Elvis’ 40 Year Reign (1976-Tomorrow)

Matthew Martin
Music

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 28, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 28, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: November 27, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: November 27, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 21, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 21, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

The Thing is still awesome, thirty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Thing is still awesome, thirty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE RAW Results: November 20, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: November 20, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

Review: THE PUNISHER is a troubled show about a troubled person

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

Review: THE PUNISHER is a troubled show about a troubled person

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs