WWE Spoilers: WWE Title rematch announced for Clash of Champions

The second annual WWE Clash of Champions will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive event and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on December 17 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. As announced on SmackDown LIVE, the WWE Championship will be on the line at Clash of Champions. Here is the current card:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

