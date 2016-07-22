WWE: Complete 2018 pay-per-view schedule

PWinsider recently revealed WWE’s pay-per-view schedule for 2018 and the schedule has two interesting and noticeable changes as WWE has removed the Great Balls of Fire and No Mercy pay-per-views from the schedule. Plus, Money-in-the-Bank will be a joint production of both RAW and SmackDown LIVE, meaning that five pay-per-views will feature both brands for the first time in the brand split. This year’s Money-in-the-Bank was exclusive to SmackDown LIVE and featured a Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match and a Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Much like they did in 2017, WWE has done some minor changes to the lineup as some pay-per-views will be RAW exclusive that were SmackDown LIVE exclusive in 2017 and vice versa as well as Extreme Rules being moved from June to September (essentially replacing No Mercy). Overall, RAW will have five RAW exclusive pay-per-views, SmackDown LIVE will have four, and five pay-per-views will feature both brands. Here is the WWE pay-per-view schedule for 2018:

January 28 – The 31st annual WWE Royal Rumble (RAW & SmackDown LIVE) from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

February 25 – WWE Elimination Chamber (RAW) from the Thomas & Mack Center at the UNLV in Las Vegas, NV

March 11 – WWE Fastlane (SmackDown LIVE) from the Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

April 8 – WWE WrestleMania 34 (RAW & SmackDown LIVE) from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA

May 6 – WWE Backlash (RAW) from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

May 27 – WWE Payback (SmackDown LIVE) from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

June 17 – WWE Money-in-the-Bank (RAW & SmackDown LIVE) from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL

July 15 – WWE Battleground (RAW) from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

August 19 – The 31st annual WWE SummerSlam (RAW & SmackDown LIVE) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

September 16 – WWE Extreme Rules (RAW) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

September 30 – WWE Hell in a Cell (SmackDown LIVE) from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

October 21 – WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs (RAW) from the TD Garden in Boston, MA

November 18 – The 32nd annual WWE Survivor Series (RAW & SmackDown LIVE) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA

December 16 – WWE Clash of Champions (SmackDown LIVE) from the SAP Pavilion at San Jose in San Jose, CA

