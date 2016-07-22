WWE Spoilers: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match announced for WWE TLC

The ninth annual WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs will be a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, next Sunday night, October 22, from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. As announced on RAW, WWE TLC will feature a 4-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match featuring the newly reunited Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins). Plus, Asuka’s opponent for her main roster debut was also revealed in addition to a rematch for the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Here is the current card for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs:

4-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match: The Shield vs. The Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus, and Braun Strowman

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James

Asuka vs. Emma

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore

