WWE RAW Results: August 21, 2017

One night after an unforgettable SummerSlam where a record five championships changed hands, the 1265th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live from the home of this year’s SummerSlam, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. While five new champions were crowned at “The Biggest Event of the Summer”, one of the three champions to hang onto the gold was Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as “The Beast” went to hell and back to ensure that he walked out of SummerSlam with the Universal Title. In a savage Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman, Brock would be punished like never before by Braun Strowman as “The Monster Among Men” would manhandle Brock, putting Brock through two announce tables before burying “The Beast” under a third announce table! This would necessitate a stretcher, paramedics, and WWE officials as they would pull Brock from the rubble and wheel him out on a stretcher. However, with his title still up for grabs, Brock Lesnar would somehow make his way back to the ring and ultimately survive the Fatal 4-Way Match, defying the odds to hang onto the Universal Championship. After such a gutsy, superhuman performance at SummerSlam, will Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman be a part of RAW? What will Paul Heyman have to say about his client’s hard-fought title retention?

Match Results

Brooklyn Street Fight: Enzo Amore def. Big Cass by referee stoppage due to injury.

Nia Jax def. Emma by pin following the Samoan Drop.

Elias def. R-Truth by pin following Drift Away.

8-Man Tag: Gran Metalik, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, & Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Noam Dar, & Ariya Daivari by Cedric Alexander pinning Tony Nese following the Lumbar Check.

Non-Title: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins def. The Hardy Boyz by Seth Rollins pinning Jeff Hardy following Dirty Deeds by Dean Ambrose.

Finn Balor def. Jason Jordan by pin following the Coup de Grace.

John Cena & Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe & The Miz (with Maryse & The Miztourage) by John Cena pinning The Miz following the Attitude Adjustment.

