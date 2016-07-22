WWE Spoilers: Final card for SummerSlam 2017

The 30th annual WWE SummerSlam will be a joint production of both RAW and SmackDown LIVE and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, August 20, at a special start time of 7/6c from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The four-hour extravaganza (as well as the two-hour Kickoff) will feature eight championship matches as well as four regular matches. Here is the final card for “The Biggest Event of the Summer”:

Universal Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

United States Championship: Special Referee – Shane McMahon: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville

Enzo Amore in a Shark Cage: Big Show vs. Big Cass

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Kickoff Match: The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) (c) vs. The Usos

The SummerSlam Kickoff will be a special two-hour show that will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting two hours before the pay-per-view at 5/4c. The Kickoff will feature a Kickoff Panel consisting of Renee Young, Sam Roberts, David Otunga, and WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The Kickoff will also feature The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) (c) vs. The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In the Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship, the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission will win the match and leave SummerSlam as the Universal Champion. The match will have no disqualifications and no count-outs and, if Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Title, then both Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will leave WWE.

In the match between Big Show and Big Cass, Enzo Amore will be locked inside of a steel shark cage that will be suspended high above the ring for the duration of the match to prevent interference.

