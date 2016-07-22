WWE: Complete list of participants for the Mae Young Classic

The Mae Young Classic is a 32-woman tournament that will air from August 28 to September 12 on the WWE Network. The first eight episodes will be taped on July 13 and July 14 at Full Sail University in Orlando, FL. The first four episodes will be released on demand on the WWE Network on August 28, episodes five through eight will be available on the WWE Network on September 4, then the live finale will air on the WWE Network in Las Vegas on September 12. WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita will be the commentators for the tournament.

On July 13, WWE had a special Parade of Champions for the Mae Young Classic (which aired on Facebook Live and YouTube), unveiling all 32 participants for the tournament. The WWE Network will also have a Bracketology special on August 20 immediately following SummerSlam. With 17 competitors from America, 1 from England, 2 from Australia, 1 from New Zealand, 2 from China, 1 from Japan, 1 from South Korea, 2 from Scotland, 1 from the Dominican Republic, 1 from Brazil, 1 from India, 1 from Germany, and 1 from Mexico, here is the complete list of participants for the inaugural Mae Young Classic:

Toni Storm (Australia)

Princesa Sugehit (Mexico)

Lacey Evans (USA)

Sarah Logan (USA)

Tessa Blanchard (USA)

Kavita Devi (India)

Jazzy Gabert (Germany)

Taynara Conti (Brazil)

Abbey Laith (USA)

Dakota Kai (New Zealand)

Kairi Sane (Japan)

Piper Niven (Scotland)

Bianca Belair (USA)

Rhea Ripley (Australia)

Sage Beckett (USA)

Kay Lee Ray (Scotland)

Ayesha Raymond (England)

Vanessa Borne (USA)

Serena Deeb (USA)

Xia Li (China)

Rachel Evers (USA)

Marti Belle (Dominican Republic)

Santana Garrett (USA)

Nicole Savoy (USA)

Reina Gonzalez (USA)

Shayna Baszler (USA)

Zeda (China)

Candice LeRae (USA)

Mia Yim (South Korea)

Miranda Salinas (USA)

Renee Michelle (USA)

Mercedes Martinez (USA)

