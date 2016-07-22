WWE Spoilers: Final card for Great Balls of Fire 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The first ever WWE Great Balls of Fire is a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, July 9, at 8/7c from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. On the eight match card , Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship for the first time since winning the title at WrestleMania. Plus, the pay-per-view will see the return of the Ambulance Match as well as a rare tag team 30-Minute Iron Man Match. Here is the final card for Great Balls of Fire:

  • Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
  • Ambulance Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
  • Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
  • Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
  • Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
  • Cruiserweight Championship: Kickoff Match: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

In an Ambulance Match, the only way to win is by putting your opponent in an ambulance and closing both doors. There will be no pinfalls, no submissions, no disqualifications, and no count-outs.

In the 30-Minute Iron Man Match, whoever has the most falls at the end of the 30 minute time limit will win the match. Falls can be scored by pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out.

The Great Balls of Fire Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The Kickoff will feature analysis of the match card by the Kickoff Panel as well as the Cruiserweight Title match between Neville (c) and Akira Tozawa.

Make your predictions for Great Balls of Fire now for the chance to win some money! Click here to enter your picks!

What do you think of the Great Balls of Fire card? Post your comments in the box below.

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Great Balls of Fire 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Great Balls of Fire 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Improving on perfection: What the next Zelda needs…

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

Improving on perfection: What the next Zelda needs…

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: July 3, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: July 3, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

YOUR ultimate 2017 Fourth of July viewing experience!

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

YOUR ultimate 2017 Fourth of July viewing experience!

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE Spoilers: Three new matches announced for Great Balls of Fire

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Three new matches announced for Great Balls of Fire

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Review: BABY DRIVER is a symphony of music, thrills, fun and action

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Review: BABY DRIVER is a symphony of music, thrills, fun and action

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: June 27, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: June 27, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: June 26, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: June 26, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

(Rambo) First Blood is still awesome, 35 years later

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

(Rambo) First Blood is still awesome, 35 years later

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs