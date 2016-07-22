WWE Spoilers: Final card for Great Balls of Fire 2017

The first ever WWE Great Balls of Fire is a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, July 9, at 8/7c from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. On the eight match card , Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship for the first time since winning the title at WrestleMania. Plus, the pay-per-view will see the return of the Ambulance Match as well as a rare tag team 30-Minute Iron Man Match. Here is the final card for Great Balls of Fire:

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

RAW Tag Team Championship: 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Cruiserweight Championship: Kickoff Match: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

In an Ambulance Match, the only way to win is by putting your opponent in an ambulance and closing both doors. There will be no pinfalls, no submissions, no disqualifications, and no count-outs.

In the 30-Minute Iron Man Match, whoever has the most falls at the end of the 30 minute time limit will win the match. Falls can be scored by pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out.

The Great Balls of Fire Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The Kickoff will feature analysis of the match card by the Kickoff Panel as well as the Cruiserweight Title match between Neville (c) and Akira Tozawa.

