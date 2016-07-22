WWE Spoilers: SmackDown Women’s Title match announced for WWE Money-in-the-Bank

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The eighth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on June 18 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be defended at the event. Here is the current card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

  • Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens
  • Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella
  • WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Lana

What do you think of the SmackDown Women’s Title match? Post your comments in the box below.

