WWE Spoilers: SmackDown Women’s Title match announced for WWE Money-in-the-Bank

The eighth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on June 18 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be defended at the event. Here is the current card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens

Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Lana

