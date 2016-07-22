WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: June 27, 2017

Undisputed “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank”.

The 932nd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA. On a packed night of action on SmackDown LIVE, the controversial conclusion to the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money-in-the-Bank would be rectified with a rematch on SmackDown LIVE as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella would compete in the second ever Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match with the first Superstar to climb a ladder and retrieve the briefcase hanging above the ring will become the new “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank”, earning themselves a guaranteed shot at the SmackDown Women’s Title and, to ensure that there would not be a repeat of what happened at WWE Money-in-the-Bank, James Ellsworth would be banned from ringside!

Plus, for the first time since winning the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match eight nights ago to earn himself a guaranteed shot at the WWE Championship, “Mr. Money-in-the-Bank” Baron Corbin would go one-on-one with Sami Zayn on SmackDown LIVE. Also, in a rematch from WWE Money-in-the-Bank, Lana would get another shot at the SmackDown Women’s Title as “The Ravishing Russian” would challenge Naomi for the title. Not only that, but The Hype Bros would look to regain the #1 Contenders’ spot they lost due to Zack Ryder’s knee injury back in December as the newly reunited Hype Bros would face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match.

Match Results

Non-Title: The Usos def. The Hype Bros by Jimmy Uso pinning Zack Ryder following the Uso Splash.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) def. Lana by pin following the split-legged moonsault to retain.

Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn by pin following the End of Days.

Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Carmella def. Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch, & Charlotte Flair to win the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase.

See page 2 for detailed results.