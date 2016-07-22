WWE Spoilers: Stipulations added to two title matches at Extreme Rules

The ninth annual WWE Extreme Rules will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on June 4 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. As revealed on last night’s RAW, stipulations have been added to the RAW Tag Team Title and the Cruiserweight Title matches at the event. Here is the updated card for Extreme Rules:

#1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match: Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Intercontinental Championship: Title Changes Hands on a DQ: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz (with Maryse)

RAW Tag Team Championship: Steel Cage Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

RAW Women’s Championship: Kendo Stick on a Pole Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

Cruiserweight Championship: Submission Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

In the #1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match, there will be no disqualifications and no count-outs with the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission in the ring will win the match and earn a future Universal Title match against champion Brock Lesnar.

In the Intercontinental Title match, if Dean Ambrose is disqualified for any reason, he will lose the Intercontinental Championship to The Miz.

In the Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles, both teams will be legal in the ring at the same time with the match ending by either pinfall, submission, or when both members of a team exit the cage, either through the door or over the top, with both feet touching the floor. The match will have no disqualifications and no count-outs.

In the Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Championship, the first Superstar to climb up and retrieve the kendo stick hanging in the corner can legally used the kendo stick in any way they see fit with the match ending by either pinfall or submission.

In the Submission Match for the Cruiserweight Title, the only way the match can end is by submission. The match will have no pinfalls, no disqualifications, and no count-outs.

