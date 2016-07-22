WWE RAW Results: May 22, 2017

Uneasy Alliances.

Thirteen nights before Extreme Rules, the 1252nd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Last week on RAW, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced that, at Extreme Rules, a Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match would decide the #1 Contender for the Universal Championship as Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, and Roman Reigns will compete in the unforgiving matchup with the winner earning a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title. Last week’s RAW would also serve as a small preview of what to expect come Extreme Rules as a one-on-one match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt would descend into chaos with Bray Wyatt emerging as the last man standing in the ring. As Extreme Rules draws near, what can we expect from these five combatants on this week’s RAW?

Match Results

Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt by DQ after Samoa Joe attacks Roman Reigns.

Akira Tozawa def. Ariya Daivari by pin following a senton off of the top rope.

Non-Title: Elias Sampson def. Dean Ambrose by DQ after The Miz attacks Elias Sampson.

Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows) by pin following the Coup de Grace.

Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox (with Noam Dar) by pin following the diving double knee drop in the corner.

Kalisto def. Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil) by pin with the Salida del Sol after an inadvertent distraction by Titus O’Neil.

Winner Picks the Stipulation for Extreme Rules: Matt Hardy (with Jeff Hardy) def. Sheamus (with Cesaro) by pin following the Twist of Fate. As a result, Matt Hardy gets to pick the stipulation for Extreme Rules.

Austin Aries def. Tony Nese by submission to the Last Chancery.

Non-Title: Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James by pin following the DDT.

Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe def. Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins by Seth Rollins submitting to Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch.

See page 2 for detailed results.