WWE RAW Results: May 29, 2017

Familiar Foes.

Six nights before Extreme Rules, the 1253rd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live on Memorial Day, from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. With the Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match to determine the next challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship coming up this Sunday at Extreme Rules, the five competitors in the Fatal 5-Way showdown would face off on RAW in two blockbuster matches. First, in the renewal of a longstanding rivalry, former Shield brothers would face off as “The Kingslayer” Seth Rollins would go one-on-one with “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns! Then, in a Triple Threat Match, “The Demon King” Finn Balor, “The Destroyer” Samoa Joe, and “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt would do battle in a match similar to the Fatal 5-Way Match at Extreme Rules! Who will emerge from the final RAW before Extreme Rules with major momentum heading into the #1 Contender’s Match? Who will establish themselves as the favorite heading into the Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match on a Memorial Day edition of RAW?

Match Results

6-Man Tag: Dean Ambrose & The Hardy Boyz def. The Miz and Cesaro & Sheamus (with Maryse) by Jeff Hardy pinning The Miz following the Swanton Bomb.

Elias Samson def. Zac Evans (local competitor) by pin following the swinging neckbreaker.

Triple Threat Match: Samoa Joe def. Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt by pinning Bray Wyatt following the Coup de Grace by Finn Balor.

Rich Swann (with Sasha Banks) def. Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox) by pin following the Phoenix Splash.

Titus O’Neil (with Apollo Crews) def. Kalisto by sitting out on a roll-up attempt and hooking the tights.

Austin Aries & Jack Gallagher def. Neville & TJP by Neville submitting to Austin Aries’ Last Chancery.

Roman Reigns def. Seth Rollins by pin following the Spear.

