WWE Spoilers: Three new matches announced for WWE Payback

The fifth annual WWE Payback will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on April 30 from the SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. As revealed on this week’s RAW, three new matches have been added to the card. Here is the updated card for Payback:

House of Horrors Match: Non-Title: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

United States Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

RAW Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

For the United States Title match between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, if Chris Jericho wins the United States Title, then he will become a member of the SmackDown LIVE roster whereas, if Kevin Owens retains the title, then Chris Jericho will remain a member of the RAW roster.

