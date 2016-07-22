WWE RAW Results: April 17, 2017

WWE Raw

Nothing Is Safe.

The 1247th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. Last week on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, the rosters of both shows were greatly altered in the Superstar Shake-Up and, while RAW lost Sami Zayn, The New Day, Rusev, Lana, Sin Cara, Jinder Mahal, Charlotte Flair, The Shining Stars, Byron Saxton, and United States Champion Kevin Owens to SmackDown LIVE, RAW received the #1 Contender to the WWE Title Bray Wyatt, The Miz & Maryse, Curt Hawkins, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Heath Slater & Rhyno, David Otunga, and Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose in exchange! With this influx of new Superstars joining the RAW roster, how will these Superstars adjust to their new home on Monday nights? How will the Superstar Shake-Up further affect the RAW pay-per-view Payback, which is coming up in less than two weeks?

Match Results

  • Samoa Joe def. Chris Jericho by submission to the Coquina Clutch.
  • Gallows & Anderson def. Enzo & Big Cass by Karl Anderson pinning Enzo Amore after dropping Enzo Amore on the top turnbuckle.
  • T.J. Perkins def. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher by pin following the Detonation Kick.
  • #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match: Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Nia Jax by pinning Sasha Banks following a Samoan Drop by Nia Jax to become the new #1 Contender for the RAW Women’s Title.
  • Finn Balor def. Curt Hawkins by pin following the Coup de Grace.
  • Jeff Hardy (with Matt Hardy) def. Cesaro (with Sheamus) by pin following the Swanton Bomb.
  • Big Show and Braun Strowman fight to a No Contest after the ring breaks.

See page 2 for detailed results.

