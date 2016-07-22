WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 25, 2017

Taking Over.

The 923rd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. For the past few weeks, the crowd has been mesmerized by “The Artist Known As” Shinsuke Nakamura as the former two-time NXT Champion arrived on the SmackDown LIVE after WrestleMania and, despite not having his first match on the main roster, Nakamura has already made an impact on SmackDown LIVE with his unparalleled style and charisma. Now, “The King of Strong Style” is set to kick off this week’s SmackDown LIVE. What will Shinsuke Nakamura have to say? Will we see a confrontation between Nakamura and a Superstar he’s recently been targeting, Dolph Ziggler? Also on SmackDown LIVE, the SmackDown Women’s Championship would be on the line as, fresh off of defeating the champion in a non-title match last week, Charlotte Flair would challenge Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Title! Will “The Queen” assume her throne on SmackDown LIVE as the new champion or will Naomi prove that she can stand up to any challenger and emerge victorious?

Match Results

AJ Styles def. Baron Corbin by roll-up despite a distraction from Kevin Owens.

#1 Contenders’ Beat The Clock Challenge: American Alpha def. The Colons by Chad Gable pinning Epico following Grand Amplitude to set the time to beat at 5:17.

No DQ: Non-Title: Randy Orton def. Erick Rowan by pin following the RKO.

#1 Contenders’ Beat The Clock Challenge: Time To Beat – 5:17: Breezango def. The Ascension by Fandango pinning Viktor with the Falcon Arrow with 2:36 left to beat the clock and become the new #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Backlash.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) and Charlotte Flair fight to a No Contest after Natalya, Carmella, & Tamina interfere.

See page 2 for detailed results.