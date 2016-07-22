WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 21, 2017

Who’s Going To WrestleMania?

The 914th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA. Following 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner Randy Orton’s unexpected decree last week that he refuses to face his “master” Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, a new #1 Contender for the WWE Championship would be decided on SmackDown LIVE as the likes of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, sixteen-time former World Champion John Cena, the self-proclaimed “A-Lister” The Miz, former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper, and “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin would compete in a battle royal with the winner earning the right to challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania! Who will emerge from the battle royal as the new #1 Contender and punch their ticket to WrestleMania to compete for the WWE Title?

Match Results

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch by roll-up with the tights following a shot to the throat to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Non-Title: American Alpha def. Breezango by Chad Gable pinning Fandango following the double team bulldog.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Natalya def. Nikki Bella by pin on the floor after several steel pipe shots from Maryse.

#1 Contender’s 10-Man Battle Royal: AJ Styles, Luke Harper, Dean Ambrose, John Cena, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Kalisto, & Mojo Rawley fight to a Draw. As a result, no #1 Contender for the WWE Title is determined.

See page 2 for detailed results.