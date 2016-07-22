WWE 2K17: Special edition announced!

Posted on by Matt Denton
In past years, 2K has put together collectors editions for the WWE franchise based on legendary superstars such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. This year, instead of looking to the past, we look to the future and the future is NXT.

This Xbox One/PS4 exclusive edition includes an 8 inch statue of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor in his Demon persona, a collectible Topps trading card featuring an authentic piece of ring canvas from NXT Takeover: London and an Exclusive Lithograph of Shinsuke Nakamura designed by Rob Schamberger and signed by the King of Strong Style himself!

2KGMKT_WWE2K17_NXTEdition_BeautyShot_ENG

Gameplay wise, also included is a 50% boost for stats earned within NXT during MyCareer mode, and three exclusive downloadable superstars including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and Shinsuke Nakamura!

2KSMKT_WWE2K17_NAKAMURA_6

If you’re unable to get one of the 50,000 editions released, you’ll be able to grab Jax, Crews and Nakamura later this year, but if you’re still using a 360/PS3, you’ll be able to purchase this DLC on Day One.

WWE 2K17 is slated for release on October 11, 2016. You can pre-order the Collector’s Edition now from Gamesttop in the US and Game in the UK.

