Condor S02E03 Review: A Former KGB Man – Tense episode!

Is it just me or does the title of this episode seem to imply more than it delivers? It’s part of a quote from some fellow called Vladimir Putin–am I saying that right? And the full quote is “There is no thing as a former KGB man.”

That would seem to imply that there’s something shaky about Vasili, that maybe he’s not as keen on defecting as he’d indicated. But then again, the KGB is now former, and Vasili was actually an SVR man. So maybe the quote is meant to make us think of someone else?

All of this questioning, by the way, is prompted by the fact that Vasili has little presence in this episode. We only see him once we’ve met Kat Gnezdy (Isidora Goreshter), an employee of the Rezidentura. (As I understand it*, the Rezidentura is the part of the Russian base, presumably an embassy, where the spies hang out. But I am not, as yet, a State Department appointee, so feel free to correct me if I’m wrong.)

In the wake of Vasili’s escape, the big bosses are questioning and polygraphing everyone. It’s an excellent way for Kat to give us background and as such, we learn that Vasili was once her boss. She hints that he took improprieties with her, which leaves the impression that she would have no reason to help or protect him.

After they question her, they polygraph her. The examiner announces that she’s telling the truth, then she immediately goes home, where Vasili is waiting for her. It’s a bit of sly humor, which they seem to be doing a lot more this season. I mean, so far. In any case, that’s the last this week that we see of Vasili, who is currently not well. But I’m sure we’ll see more of him soon.

We actually begin this episode where we ended last week, with Joe meeting with Larkin and her team. She questions Joe about whom he thinks the mole is. Of course, he doesn’t have much information to offer. He knows Bob had a file on Gord, but he doesn’t have the file and doesn’t know who attacked him in Bob’s office.

That’s not really the point, though. What she wants is for Joe to do a little Agency business. Of course. You think you’re out and they pull you back in. Specifically, they want him to spray the security keypad at Gord’s. That way, when the Agency minions come in, they can easily crack the code and then go about their real business, installing surveillance cameras.

Gord and his wife, Eva (Rose Rollins), have invited Joe and the Barbers over for brunch after church, so that seems like as good a time as any. But first, they go to church. Gord is the kind of person who attends church in an untucked shirt.

I’m not saying that makes him a threat to America; I’m just noting it. And it’s probably okay at this kind of church, which has strong youth pastor energy. (In case you don’t know what that means, I’m talking about a church where they have a live band. A church where the preacher’s not a regular pastor–he’s a “cool” pastor.)

It’s brilliantly contrasted with the rather staid goings-on at Reuel’s house of worship. Mr. Abbott doesn’t seem to care for it, either, though, so he ducks out. He has a very weird experience outside. I almost thought he was having some kind of medical issue from the way he was reacting to everything. But I think he’s just got a lot of feelings right now, which is overwhelming for a guy like him, who mostly likes to bottle up that kind of thing.

Anyway, he ends up volunteering (!) for a meal mission for the unhoused. It becomes a little less shocking when he reveals that his wife used to do it regularly. He reveals that, by the way, in conversation with A Lady. Holly (Glynnis O’Connor) thinks he’s cute, which, okay. And in an example of the kind of subtle humor they’re doing, one of the guys getting a meal is aggressive with Reuel because, as he says, Reuel is CIA. He’s right, of course, but if you don’t know that, then it just seems “off-balance,” as Holly says.

Meanwhile, Joe and Gord go out on Gord’s boat. Gord probes Joe as to whether the rumor is true that Joe is doing CIA business again. His questions could be innocent, but who knows?

Back at the Pipers’ house, Eva asks Mae why Sammy dumped a Coke on Reuel’s shoes last week. Mae says that Sammy thinks that Reuel had something to do with Sam’s death. She doesn’t know for sure, but Eva encourages her to talk to a Senator Thrush, who was in charge of an inquiry into Reuel’s shenanigans. Mae’s going to think about it. Well, she better think quickly, because Sammy’s now graduated (with Anders’s help) to vandalizing Reuel’s lawn. It won’t get better from here.

8/10 – Still intriguing, still going well. It’s also got an extra layer of paranoia that I didn’t feel as much in the first season. Take Joe’s walks home, for example. It feels like someone’s watching him, doesn’t it? We don’t know for sure, though, and that’s creating some excellent tension.

Also, Gord’s peanut allergy is definitely coming back.

*Everything I know about spycraft I learned from The Americans.