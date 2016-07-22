WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: June 12, 2018

Five nights before Money-in-the-Bank, the 982nd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN. Before he challenges AJ Styles for the WWE Championship in a Last Man Standing Match this Sunday, Shinsuke Nakamura would be in action on SmackDown LIVE as “The Artist” would go one-on-one with United States Champion Jeff Hardy in a non-title match. Plus, before they, along with four women from RAW, compete in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match this Sunday in Chicago, the four SmackDown LIVE Superstars in that match would join SmackDown LIVE General Manager Page in the ring for a Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Summit. What will happen when Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Naomi are in the same ring at the same time before their Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match?

Match Results

Daniel Bryan def. Shelton Benjamin by submission to the heel hook.

Special Referee – The Miz: Rusev (with Aiden English) def. Samoa Joe by pin following the Machka Kick after a distraction by The Miz.

Non-Title: Jeff Hardy def. Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ following a low blow.

10-Woman Tag: Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, & Naomi def. Carmella, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, & The IIconics by Carmella submitting to Asuka’s Asuka Lock.

