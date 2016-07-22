WWE Spoilers: WWE Title rematch announced for Backlash

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The fourteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a co-branded pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, next Sunday, May 6, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. As announced during The Greatest Royal Rumble, there will be a rematch for the WWE Title at Backlash. Here is the updated card:

  • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
  • Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
  • Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

What do you think of the updated card for Backlash? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

Latest Articles

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

REVIEW: Avengers Infinity War (NO SPOILERS)

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Avengers Infinity War (NO SPOILERS)

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Riverdale S02E19 Review: Prisoners – There was a lot going on in this episode!

Salome G
TV Blogs

Riverdale S02E19 Review: Prisoners – There was a lot going on in this episode!

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 24, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 24, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Nintendo LABO Review: A new way to do *something* before you play!

Matthew Martin
Video Game Reviews

Nintendo LABO Review: A new way to do *something* before you play!

Matthew Martin
Video Game Reviews

WWE RAW Results: April 23, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: April 23, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Spoilers: Two title matches added to The Greatest Royal Rumble

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Two title matches added to The Greatest Royal Rumble

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Remembering Superman: The Movie, forty-years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Remembering Superman: The Movie, forty-years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs