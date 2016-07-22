WWE Spoilers: WWE Title rematch announced for Backlash

The fourteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a co-branded pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, next Sunday, May 6, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. As announced during The Greatest Royal Rumble, there will be a rematch for the WWE Title at Backlash. Here is the updated card:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz

RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

What do you think of the updated card for Backlash? Post your comments in the box below.