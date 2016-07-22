WWE Spoilers: WWE Title rematch announced for Backlash

WWE Spoilers: WWE Title rematch announced for BacklashPosted on April 29, 2018 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet The fourteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a co-branded pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, next Sunday, May 6, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. As announced during The Greatest Royal Rumble, there will be a rematch for the WWE Title at Backlash. Here is the updated card: WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair What do you think of the updated card for Backlash? Post your comments in the box below.