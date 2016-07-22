WWE RAW Results: December 18, 2017

Making History Again.

The 1282nd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI. After a #1 Contender’s Match between Braun Strowman and Kane ended in a double count-out last week, fans were left wondering who will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble next month. With that question still unanswered, RAW would see the return of “The Beast” as Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, along with his advocate Paul Heyman, would make an appearance on RAW to address Brock’s next title defense at the Royal Rumble. What will Paul Heyman have to say on his client’s behalf? Will RAW General Manager Kurt Angle make a decision regarding the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble? Also on RAW, after both men won Fatal 4-Way Matches to earn the opportunity, Drew Gulak would go one-on-one with Cedric Alexander in a #1 Contender’s Match where the winner will receive a future shot at Enzo Amore’s Cruiserweight Championship.

Match Results

Seth Rollins def. Jason Jordan by pin following the Knee to earn a match with Samoa Joe.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Finn Balor def. The Miztourage by DQ after The Miztourage refuses to stop double teaming Finn Balor.

Finn Balor & Hideo Itami def. The Miztourage by Hideo Itami pinning Curtis Axel following the GTS.

#1 Contender’s Match: Cedric Alexander def. Drew Gulak by pin following the Lumbar Check to earn a future Cruiserweight Title match.

Asuka def. Alicia Fox by submission to the armbar.

6-Man Tag: Samoa Joe and Cesaro & Sheamus def. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, & Jason Jordan by Cesaro pinning Seth Rollins following the Brogue Kick by Sheamus.

The Revival def. Heath Slater & Rhyno by Dash Wilder pinning Heath Slater following the Shatter Machine.

6-Woman Tag: Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James def. Absolution by DQ after Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville refuse to stop double teaming Sasha Banks.

