WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: October 10, 2017

River of Tears.

Two nights after an unforgettable WWE Hell in a Cell, the 947th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. At the end of the vicious and dangerous Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens this past Sunday, Shane was poised to put an end to Kevin Owens once and for all by diving off of the twenty-foot Hell in a Cell structure but, to the shock of everyone, Sami Zayn would come to the aid of Kevin Owens, pulling Owens off of the announce table at the last possible second, resulting in Shane crashing and burning through the table! Sami then dragged Owens over to Shane, putting Owens on top of Shane and forcing the referee to count the three, giving Kevin Owens the win! After everything that Kevin Owens has done to Sami Zayn in recent years, why would Sami Zayn help Kevin Owens? Would Sami Zayn address his involvement on SmackDown LIVE? Also, after Baron Corbin took full advantage of the rules of a Triple Threat Match at WWE Hell in a Cell by throwing AJ Styles out of the ring after AJ had taken Tye Dillinger out with the Phenomenal Forearm and stealing the pinfall to become the new United States Champion, former champion AJ Styles would get his rematch on SmackDown LIVE as “The Phenomenal One” would challenge Baron Corbin for the United States Championship!

Match Results

#1 Contenders’ Fatal 4-Way Tag Match: Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin def. Breezango, The Ascension, and The Hype Bros by Shelton Benjamin pinning Tyler Breeze following the double team powerbomb/neckbreaker to become the #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Becky Lynch def. Carmella (with James Ellsworth) by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev & Aiden English by Shinsuke Nakamura pinning Aiden English following the Kinshasa.

United States Championship: Baron Corbin (c) def. AJ Styles by pin following the End of Days to retain.

