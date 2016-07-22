WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 22, 2017

Referee-For-All.

Two nights after an unforgettable SummerSlam, the 940th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live from the home of this year’s SummerSlam, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. At SummerSlam, the WWE Championship match between champion Jinder Mahal and challenger Shinsuke Nakamura ended in an all too familiar sight as, just when it seemed like Nakamura was closing in on becoming the new WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal’s backup, The Singh Brothers, would get involved. “The Artist” would manage to take out both of The Singh Brothers with the Kinshasa, but the distraction was all that Jinder needed to hit Nakamura with the Khallas and successfully retain the WWE Title at “The Biggest Event of the Summer”. Following his victory at SummerSlam, what’s next for Jinder Mahal? Who will be the next Superstar to step up and challenge “The Modern Day Maharaja” for the WWE Championship?

Match Results

Bobby Roode def. Aiden English by pin following the Glorious DDT.

Non-Title: The Usos def. The Hype Bros by Jimmy Uso pinning Zack Ryder following a super kick.

2-on-1 Tornado Handicap Match: Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Singh Brothers (with Jinder Mahal) by Samir Singh submitting to Shinsuke Nakamura’s triangle choke.

Naomi & Becky Lynch def. Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) by Naomi pinning Carmella following the split-legged moonsault.

United States Championship: Special Guest Referee – Baron Corbin/Shane McMahon: AJ Styles (c) def. Kevin Owens by pin following the Phenomenal Forearm to retain.

