WWE Spoilers: Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match announced

The eighth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on June 18 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, the first ever Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match will take place. Plus, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be on the line. Here is the current card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella (with James Ellsworth)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

The winners of the respective Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match will be the first Superstar who climbs a ladder and retrieves the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase hanging above the ring. Whoever wins the match will gain ownership of the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase, which entitles its holder to a guaranteed shot at the WWE Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship, respectively, at any time and any place they want it for the next year.

