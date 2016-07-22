WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 30, 2017

Homecoming Crasher.

The 928th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA. With the SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view WWE Money-in-the-Bank coming up in a few weeks, a new #1 Contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship would be decided on SmackDown LIVE as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella would compete in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with the winner going on to WWE Money-in-the-Bank to challenge Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship! Also, after SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon made the announcement last week that AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, and United States Champion Kevin Owens will compete in this year’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match with the winner earning the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase, which entitles its holder to a guaranteed shot at the WWE Championship any time and any place they want it for the next year. As WWE Money-in-the-Bank draws near, what will go down between the six Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match participants?

Match Results

Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin & Kevin Owens by Shinsuke Nakamura pinning Kevin Owens following the Kinshasa.

Breezango def. The Colons by Tyler Breeze pinning Primo following the Unprettier.

Dolph Ziggler def. AJ Styles by pin following a super kick.

