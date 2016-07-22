WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 2, 2017

The Face of Brutality.

The 924th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Save Mart Center at Fresno State in Fresno, CA. At Payback this past Sunday, Chris Jericho was able to avenge his loss to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania by making the self-proclaimed “Face of America” tap out to the Walls of Jericho to reclaim the United States Championship and, per the stipulation of the match, the title win means that Jericho is now a member of the SmackDown LIVE roster! However, Kevin Owens would waste little time in cashing in his rematch for the title as SmackDown LIVE would see Chris Jericho defend his newly won United States Title against Kevin Owens in a rematch from Payback! Can Chris Jericho prove that he has Kevin Owens’ number by defeating Owens twice in one week or will Kevin Owens find a way to reclaim the United States Title and once again become the “Face of America”?

Match Results

Jinder Mahal (with The Singh Brothers) def. Sami Zayn by pin following the Cobra Clutch Slam after a distraction from The Singh Brothers.

Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English by pin following the Tye Breaker.

Natalya & Carmella (with Tamina & James Ellsworth) def. Naomi & Charlotte Flair by Carmella rolling up Naomi with the tights after a distraction from James Ellsworth.

Dolph Ziggler def. Sin Cara by pin following a super kick.

United States Championship: Kevin Owens def. Chris Jericho (c) by pin following the Pop-Up Powerbomb to win the United States Title.

See page 2 for detailed results.