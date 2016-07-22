NXT TakeOver: Chicago 2017 Results

NXT TakeOver: Chicago came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Four championships would be decided at NXT TakeOver: Chicago including the NXT Championship as Bobby Roode would defend the title against Hideo Itami. Plus, Asuka would defend the NXT Women’s Title against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat Match, The Authors of Pain would defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against #DIY in a Ladder Match, and Tyler Bate would defend the WWE United Kingdom Championship against Pete Dunne.

Match Results

Roderick Strong def. Eric Young (with Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain) by pin following the Strong Breaker.

WWE United Kingdom Championship: Pete Dunne def. Tyler Bate (c) by pin following the Bitter End to win the WWE United Kingdom Title.

NXT Women’s Championship: Triple Threat Match: Asuka (c) def. Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot by pinning both Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot following a running knee to Ruby Riot to retain.

NXT Championship: Bobby Roode (c) def. Hideo Itami by pin following back-to-back Glorious DDT’s to retain.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Ladder Match: The Authors of Pain (c) (with Paul Ellering) def. #DIY to retain.

Following the main event, Tommaso Ciampa attacked Johnny Gargano on the stage, delivering an unprotected knee shot to the face of Gargano before exposing the announce table and delivering a falling slam to Gargano off of the stage through some tables to the concrete below.

