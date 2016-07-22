WWE Spoilers: Final card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2017

The seventh WWE Elimination Chamber is a SmackDown LIVE exclusive event and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, February 12, at 8/7c from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. The SmackDown LIVE pay-per-view will feature an “all-new” Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship as well as Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss defending the SmackDown Women’s Title, a Tag Team Turmoil Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and more. Here is the final card for WWE Elimination Chamber:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Turmoil Match: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto & Apollo Crews

Kickoff Match: Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting at 7/6c and will feature the Kickoff Panel’s analysis of the event as well as the one-on-one match between Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins.

In the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match, two randomly selected participants will start the match with the other four Superstars locked inside their respective ‘pods’ inside the structure. Every five minutes, a random pod will be opened and another Superstar will be allowed into the match. This trend will continue until all four pods have been opened and all six Superstars are in the match. Elimination occurs by either pinfall or submission with the last man remaining in the match walking out as the WWE Champion. As eluded to on SmackDown LIVE, WWE will be debuting an all-new Elimination Chamber structure.

In the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Turmoil Match, two randomly selected tag teams will start the match and those two teams will compete until one of the teams is defeated by pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out. At that point, the losing team must return to the locker room and a new tag team will come out. This will continue until all six teams have entered the match and five of the teams have been eliminated with the last remaining team winning the match and leaving as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Elimination Chamber Stats

There has been a total of 19 Elimination Chamber Matches in WWE history and 15 of those matches have been for a championship.

Defending WWE Champion John Cena has the best record of any of the six Superstars heading into this year’s Elimination Chamber Match as Cena has competed in five Elimination Chamber Matches in his career and won three of them. Of the five Elimination Chamber Matches Cena has competed in, four of them have been for a World Title and Cena has twice walked out of the Chamber as champion (in 2006 and 2010).

Of the six Superstars competing in this year’s Elimination Chamber Match, only two of them have competed inside the Elimination Chamber before; John Cena and The Miz. AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, and Dean Ambrose will all be entering the Elimination Chamber for the first time in their careers. The Miz’s first and only Elimination Chamber Match to date was in 2012 when he competed for the WWE Championship.

The Superstar with the most appearances inside the Elimination Chamber is Chris Jericho, who has competed in the match eight times (including the very first Chamber Match in 2002) but only won once.

The Superstar with the most victories inside the Elimination Chamber is Triple H, who has won inside the Chamber four times and three of those victories were for a World Title (2003, 2005, & 2009).

Nine Superstars have won inside the Elimination Chamber in their very first time competing in the match; Shawn Michaels (2002), John Cena (2006), Bobby Lashley (2006), The Undertaker (2008), Daniel Bryan (2012), Jack Swagger (2013), Ryback (2015), Big E (2015), & Xavier Woods (2015).

What do you think of the final card? Post your comments in the box below.