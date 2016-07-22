WWE Spoilers: Final card for Money-in-the-Bank 2018

The ninth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will come to you, live on the WWE Network, tonight, June 17, at 7/6c from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. In addition to the Men’s and Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Matches, this four-hour pay-per-view will feature five championship matches, including the Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship and Ronda Rousey challenging Nia Jax (c) for the RAW Women’s Title in her first one-on-one match in WWE. Here is the final card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods vs. Samoa Joe

Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Kickoff Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Gallows & Anderson

In the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match, the only way to win is by climbing a ladder and retrieving the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase hanging above the ring will win the match and the briefcase. Inside the briefcase is a contract guaranteeing its holder a guaranteed shot at their brand’s World Title (Universal Title for RAW and WWE Title for SmackDown LIVE) any time that they want it for the next year.

Similarly, the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match can only be won by climbing a ladder and retrieving the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase hanging above the ring. Whoever secures the briefcase will earn the right to challenge for their brand’s Women’s Title (RAW Women’s Title for RAW and SmackDown Women’s Title for SmackDown LIVE) any time that they want it for the next year.

In the Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship, the only way to win is to incapacitate your opponent to the point that they cannot get to their feet by the referee’s ten-count. The match will have no pinfalls, no submissions, no disqualifications, and no count-outs.

The Money-in-the-Bank Kickoff will air exclusively on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the WWE App, WWE Network, and other platforms starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 6/5c. The one-hour Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel as well as The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Gallows & Anderson for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

