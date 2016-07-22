WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 19, 2017

The Clash Continues.

Two nights after a controversial Clash of Champions, the 957th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. At Sunday’s Clash of Champions, the tag team match that saw Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn put their WWE jobs on the line against Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura with both Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as Special Referees ended in controversy. After squabbling with each other for much of the match, Shane and Daniel would seemingly come to an agreement on how they would both officiate the match. However, after Shane blatantly refused to count the three for Sami Zayn, all bets were off and the match ended with Sami Zayn rolling up Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan administering a lightning quick three-count, giving Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn the win and ensuring that they keep their jobs. Now, two nights later, the world is wondering, was Daniel Bryan simply counteracting Shane McMahon’s bias by fast-counting for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn or has the SmackDown LIVE General Manager been in cahoots with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn the entire time? How will Shane McMahon respond to his own General Manager taking matters into his own hands and going against the Commissioner?

Match Results

Non-Title: Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin def. The Usos by Shelton Benjamin pinning Jey Uso following the double team powerbomb diving clothesline.

Charlotte Flair & Naomi def. The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan (with Liv Morgan) by Naomi pinning Sarah Logan following the Rear View.

The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (with Big E) def. Rusev & Aiden English by Xavier Woods pinning Aiden English following the Limit Break.

6-Man Tag: AJ Styles, Randy Orton, & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn (with The Singh Brothers) by Shinsuke Nakamura pinning Sami Zayn following the Kinshasa.

