WWE Spoilers: Final card for NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III

NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III will come to you, live on the WWE Network, tonight, August 19, at 8/7c from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This special NXT pay-per-view will feature five matches in total, including three championship matches. In addition, several former NXT Superstars are scheduled to appear. Here is the final card for NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III:

NXT Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Authors of Pain (c) vs. SAnitY

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

The WWE Network will also be airing an NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III Pre-Show that will start one hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The one-hour pre-show will feature interviews as well as analysis from the Kickoff Panel, which will consist of Charly Caruso, Corey Graves, and Sam Roberts.

Several former NXT Superstars are scheduled to appear at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III including Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

