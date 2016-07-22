WWE Spoilers: Final card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank 2017

The eighth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, tomorrow night on June 18 at 8/7c from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. With two Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Matches as well as the WWE Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and SmackDown Women’s Championship all on the line, here is the final card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens

Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Lana

Kickoff Match: The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

The WWE Money-in-the-Bank Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. In addition to analysis from the Kickoff Panel, the Kickoff will also feature the tag match between The Hype Bros and The Colons.

The winners of the respective Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match will be the first Superstar who climbs a ladder and retrieves the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase hanging above the ring. Whoever wins the match will gain ownership of the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase, which entitles its holder to a guaranteed shot at the WWE Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship, respectively, at any time and any place they want it for the next year.

