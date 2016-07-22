WWE Spoilers: Final card for WrestleMania 33

RAW and SmackDown LIVE present: “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” WrestleMania 33, which will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, at a special start time of 7 ET/6 CT/4 PT this Sunday night, April 2, from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. On a stacked card for the biggest event on the WWE calendar, eight championships will be decided, including the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship. Plus, Roman Reigns faces The Undertaker, AJ Styles faces Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins faces Triple H, and plenty more! Here is the final card for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday:

Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman)

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Non-Sanctioned Match: Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Mixed Tag Match: John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

RAW Women’s Championship: Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

RAW Tag Team Championship: Triple Threat Ladder Match: Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Enzo & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

The New Day to Serve as the Hosts of WrestleMania

Tinashe to Perform “America The Beautiful”

Pitbull to Perform

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Six Pack Challenge: Kickoff Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Naomi

Cruiserweight Championship: Kickoff Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Match)

The two-hour WrestleMania Kickoff will air on the WWE Network starting two hours before the pay-per-view at 5 ET/4 CT/2 PT with the second hour of the Kickoff show also airing on the USA Network. The Kickoff will feature a Kickoff Panel consisting of Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Shawn Michaels and the Kickoff will also feature the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, the Cruiserweight Championship match, and the fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

As of this post, twenty-four Superstars have been confirmed for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal as Braun Strowman (RAW), Sami Zayn (RAW), Big Show (RAW), Mojo Rawley (SmackDown LIVE), Apollo Crews (SmackDown LIVE), SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso (SmackDown LIVE), SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso (SmackDown LIVE), Chad Gable (SmackDown LIVE), Jason Jordan (SmackDown LIVE), Jinder Mahal (RAW), Bo Dallas (RAW), Curtis Axel (RAW), Goldust (RAW), R-Truth (RAW), Primo (RAW), Epico (RAW), Heath Slater (SmackDown LIVE), Rhyno (SmackDown LIVE), Fandango (SmackDown LIVE), Tyler Breeze (SmackDown LIVE), Curt Hawkins (SmackDown LIVE), Dolph Ziggler (SmackDown LIVE), Mark Henry (RAW), and Tian Bing (NXT) have all been named for the battle royal on the WrestleMania Kickoff this Sunday night.

