WWE Spoilers: Final card for Fastlane 2017

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Fastlane 2017Posted on March 3, 2017 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet The third annual WWE Fastlane will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, March 5, at 8/7c from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI. On the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania, the WWE Universal Championship, RAW Women's Championship, Cruiserweight Championship, and RAW Tag Team Championship will all be on the line. Here is the final card for Fastlane: WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe RAW Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher RAW Tag Team Championship: Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Enzo & Big Cass Kickoff Match: Akira Tozawa & Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar The Fastlane Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c and will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel as well as the tag team match pitting Akira Tozawa & Rich Swann against The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar.