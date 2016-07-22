WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 24, 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Chaos Reigns Supreme.

Five nights before the Royal Rumble, the 910th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. Over the last few weeks, The  Wyatt Family has seemingly been on the verge of implosion as Randy Orton and Luke Harper simply seem unable to co-exist, which has proven to be a headache for Bray Wyatt. Now, with all three members of The Wyatt Family set to be a part of the Royal Rumble Match this Sunday, Bray has come up with a plan to try and get his family back together and that plan would come to fruition as Randy Orton would go one-on-one with Luke Harper on SmackDown LIVE! Will Bray Wyatt’s plan work? Will getting the animosity out of their system in this one-on-one match be able to make The Wyatt Family stronger and more united than ever?

Match Results

  • Randy Orton def. Luke Harper by pin following the RKO.
  • Royal Rumble Qualifying Battle Royal: Mojo Rawley def. Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Rhyno, Konnor, Heath Slater, Viktor, Curt Hawkins, Simon Gotch, & Aiden English to earn a spot in the Royal Rumble Match.
  • Dolph Ziggler def. Kalisto by pin following a super kick.
  • Intercontinental Championship: Lumberjack Match: Dean Ambrose (c) def. The Miz (with Maryse) by pin following Dirty Deeds to retain.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 24, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 24, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

SPLIT Review: Was almost good, before suddenly it was almost great

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

SPLIT Review: Was almost good, before suddenly it was almost great

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE RAW Results: January 23, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: January 23, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 17, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 17, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: January 16, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: January 16, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

The Royal Rumble has a history of doing a whole lotta nothin’

Matthew Martin
WWE

The Royal Rumble has a history of doing a whole lotta nothin’

Matthew Martin
WWE

Bye Bye Man Review: A scary movie that forgot the scares

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Bye Bye Man Review: A scary movie that forgot the scares

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE Spoilers: Undertaker confirmed for the Royal Rumble Match

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Undertaker confirmed for the Royal Rumble Match

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 10, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 10, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: January 9, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: January 9, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw