WWE Spoilers: Five new entrants announced for the Royal Rumble Match

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on January 29 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. As announced on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, five more Superstars have been officially entered into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated card and list of announced Royal Rumble Match entrants:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship: Chris Jericho in a Shark Cage: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley

Cruiserweight Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

As of this week’s SmackDown LIVE, there are 18 announced entrants for the Royal Rumble Match, leaving 12 spots open. The announced entrants are: Goldberg (RAW), Brock Lesnar (RAW), Big E (RAW), Xavier Woods (RAW), Kofi Kingston (RAW), United States Champion Chris Jericho (RAW), Braun Strowman (RAW), Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE), The Undertaker (???), Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose (SmackDown LIVE), The Miz (SmackDown LIVE), Dolph Ziggler (SmackDown LIVE), RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro (RAW), RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus (RAW), Bray Wyatt (SmackDown LIVE), Luke Harper (SmackDown LIVE), & Randy Orton (SmackDown LIVE). Whoever wins the Royal Rumble Match will get a guaranteed shot at either the WWE Championship (SmackDown LIVE) or the WWE Universal Championship (RAW) at WrestleMania.

