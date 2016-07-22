WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 17, 2017

The Shocking Unmasking.

Twelve nights before the Royal Rumble, the 909th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN. SmackDown LIVE would feature an appearance from SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon as “Shane-O-Mac” promises to have a big announcement. What does the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner have to say and how will it impact the Royal Rumble? Also on SmackDown LIVE, after weeks of the mysterious La Luchadora getting involved on behalf of Alexa Bliss to ensure that Alexa hangs onto the SmackDown Women’s Title in her matches against former champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan would come up with a way to get a definitive winner as Alexa Bliss would defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match, where the only ways to win are by pinfall, submission, or escaping the cage either over the top or through the door with both feet touching the floor! Now that she finally has Alexa Bliss locked inside a steel cage with the title on the line, can Becky Lynch regain the SmackDown Women’s Title or will Alexa Bliss find a way to leave Memphis as the champion?

Match Results

Non-Title: AJ Styles and The Miz fight to a No Contest after AJ Styles hits John Cena.

Non-Title: Dean Ambrose def. Randy Orton (with Bray Wyatt & Luke Harper) by roll-up after a distraction from Luke Harper.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Steel Cage Match: Alexa Bliss (c) def. Becky Lynch by pin following the DDT to retain.

