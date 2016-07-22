WWE Spoilers: Final card for the 2017 Royal Rumble

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, at a special start time of 7/6c this Sunday night, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. In addition to the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, the WWE, WWE Universal, RAW Women’s, Cruiserweight, and RAW Tag Team Titles will all be defended at the event. Here is the final card for the Royal Rumble:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship: No DQ: Chris Jericho Locked in a Shark Cage: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley

Cruiserweight Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Championship: Two Referees: Kickoff Match: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Gallows & Anderson

Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

6-Woman Tag: Kickoff Match: Becky Lynch, Naomi, & Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, & Natalya

As of this post, 22 Superstars have been named for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match with 13 Superstars from RAW and 8 Superstars from SmackDown LIVE being confirmed for the match in addition to The Undertaker (who doesn’t belong to either brand). The following is the list of confirmed Superstars for the Royal Rumble Match:

Goldberg (RAW)

Brock Lesnar (RAW)

Big E (RAW)

Kofi Kingston (RAW)

Xavier Woods (RAW)

United States Champion Chris Jericho (RAW)

Braun Strowman (RAW)

Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE)

The Undertaker (???)

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose (SmackDown LIVE)

The Miz (SmackDown LIVE)

Dolph Ziggler (SmackDown LIVE)

RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro (RAW)

RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus (RAW)

Bray Wyatt (SmackDown LIVE)

Luke Harper (SmackDown LIVE)

Randy Orton (SmackDown LIVE)

Big Show (RAW)

Sami Zayn (RAW)

Big Cass (RAW)

Rusev (RAW)

Mojo Rawley (SmackDown LIVE)

In the Royal Rumble Match, two randomly selected Superstars will start the match and, every two minutes, another randomly selected Superstar will join the match. This trend will continue until all 30 Superstars have entered the match. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is tossed over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. The last competitor remaining in the ring will be declared the winner and they will earn a shot at either the WWE Championship or the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

In the WWE Universal Title match between champion Kevin Owens and challenger Roman Reigns, United States Champion Chris Jericho will be locked in a shark cage that will be suspended high above the ring for the duration of the match. In addition, the WWE Universal Title match will have no disqualifications.

The two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting two hours before the pay-per-view at 5/4c. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel which will consist of Renee Young, Paul Rosenburg, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and special guests WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The Kickoff will also feature the match for the RAW Tag Team Titles as well as the match between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax and the 6-Woman Tag pitting Becky Lynch, Naomi, & Nikki Bella against SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, & Natalya.