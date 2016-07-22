WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 20, 2016

Triple Threatened.

The 905th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI. After coming up short, thanks to The Miz, in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match last week to determine a new #1 Contender for the WWE Championship, Dean Ambrose would likely not be in a great mood on SmackDown LIVE and his mood may go from bad to worse when “The Lunatic Fringe” goes one-on-one with SmackDown Tag Team Champion and Wyatt Family member Luke Harper. With fellow Wyatt Family members Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton likely not far behind, will Dean Ambrose be able to contend with all three members of The Wyatt Family? How will Dean Ambrose react to being cost a shot at the WWE Championship by The Miz?

Match Results

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. James Ellsworth by pin following a forearm to retain.

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) (with Maryse) def. Apollo Crews by pin following the Skull Crushing Finale to retain.

Dean Ambrose def. Luke Harper (with Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton) by roll-up.

Non-Title: La Luchadora (Becky Lynch) def. Alexa Bliss by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Mojo Rawley def. Curt Hawkins by pin following a running right hand.

#1 Contender’s Match: Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin fight to a double count-out.

