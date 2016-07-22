WWE Spoilers: Final card for Roadblock: End of the Line 2016

The second edition of WWE Roadblock: End of the Line will be a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network at 8/7c, this Sunday night, December 18, from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Four championships will be decided on the final WWE pay-per-view of 2016, including a 30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Women’s Title. Here is the final card for Roadblock: End of the Line:

RAW Women’s Championship: 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho

RAW Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman

Cruiserweight Championship: Triple Threat Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. T.J. Perkins vs. The Brian Kendrick

Kickoff Match: Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) vs. Rusev (with Lana)

The Roadblock: End of the Line Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel which will consist of host Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and special guest Sam Roberts. Sam Roberts is a longtime fan of WWE and has been a mainstay on various WWE DVD’s and WWE Network shows over the years. Roberts is the co-host of the Sam Roberts & Jim Norton radio show on XM and Sirius radio as well as the host of the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. In addition to the Kickoff Panel, the Roadblock Kickoff will also feature a one-on-one match between Big Cass and Rusev.

In the 30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Women’s Championship, Sasha Banks and Charlotte will compete with a 30 minute time limit. During these 30 minutes, both competitors can score as many pinfalls, submissions, disqualifications, or count-outs as they want and the match will not end until the 30 minute time limit has been reached. Once the 30 minutes is up, the match will end and whoever has the most falls (by either pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out) will win the match and walk out as the RAW Women’s Champion. In addition, it has been revealed that, no matter who wins the match, there will be no rematch for the title.

